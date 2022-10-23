BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Yankees dropped game three of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) to the Houston Astros Saturday night 5-0, giving Houston a commanding 3-0 series lead. New York’s bats went cold, having only recorded three hits, two of which came in the ninth inning.

Astros’ centerfielder Chas McCormick hit his second home run of the series, a two-run homer clearing the short porch in right field, giving Houston an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. It was all Houston from there out, with designated hitter Trey Mancini hitting a sacrifice fly to left field in the sixth, and catcher Christian Vazquez hitting a bases-clearing single later that inning, giving them the 5-0 lead they’d end the game with.

Gerrit Cole pitched five innings, allowing five hits, five runs, two walks, and striking out seven before Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone turned it over to the bullpen. With three earned runs given up last night, Cole’s postseason earned run average (ERA) comes just south of three, sitting at 2.95.

Game four is set to kick off at 7:07 p.m. Sunday night in the Bronx, with Nestor Cortes taking the hill for New York and Lance McCullers set to throw for Houston. Houston is one win away from securing their fourth World Series appearance since 2017. The Yankees look to completely turn it around, having to win four straight to advance to their first World Series since 2009.