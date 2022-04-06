THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Yankees announced that the game scheduled for Thursday, April 7 would be pushed to Friday, April 8 at 1:05 p.m. The postponement was due to a storm system that’s expected to bring rain and possible severe weather to the area.

Ticketholders may use their April 7 tickets on April 8 or exchange them for another regular-season game at Yankee Stadium. Fans with complimentary tickets and folks with tickets from the Commissioner’s Initiative for Kids must use them for the rescheduled game on Friday, according to the Yankees.

For fans who can make the game on Friday, gates will open at 11 a.m. Pregame ceremonies will begin around 12:30 p.m.