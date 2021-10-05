Yankee Trails sends local fans to Wild Card game

Rensselaer, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Yankees and Red Sox wrote another great chapter in their storied rivalry Tuesday night, and Yankee Trails made sure local fans were there to see it.

The bussing company sent local fans to Fenway Park Tuesday afternoon, and News10 caught up with a few fans before they headed out to see the winner-takes-all game in person.

“My knees are shaking,” Yankees fan Timothy Koval said.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Timothy’s brother Stephen, a Red Sox fan said. “Our families are split Red Sox and Yankees so I guess this is all for bragging rights.”

“We’ve been to Red Sox Yankees games up there at Fenway actually and in New York,” Stephen added. “The atmosphere is always crazy. You can tell the fans hate each other so it will be exciting.”

“He’s cried before at a game,” Timothy chimed in.

“Yeah, when I was five,” Stephen jabbed back.

“He’s cried, that’s all that matters,” Timothy fired back.

The Koval clan certainly had their fun with the trip to Fenway.

