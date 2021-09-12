Yankee Trails gives Subway Series tickets to two local firefighters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 20 years ago, New Yorkers turned to sports to help distract themselves from the reality of the terrible tragedy the city, and the country endured on September 11th, 2001. The Mets and Yankees played huge roles in bringing back a sense of normalcy. 20 years later, the two teams met to help remember the heroes and the fallen of that day.

Among the fans in attendance for the Yankees 8-7 win were a couple of groups bussed down from the Capital Region by Yankee Trails. To show their appreciation for first responders, Yankee Trails gave two tickets to local firefighters, including Albany Fire Department Lieutenant Justin Gershon, who attended the game with their families. “It’s really an honor to be asked,” Gershon said. “We don’t look for gifts. We work, we love the city, we work for the city of Albany and serve the people. To be recognized is certainly nice, but I love my job. I love going to work every day and doing what I do.”

Gershon shared what he thinks about on the anniversary of the tragic terrorist attack. “You really reflect on the 343 firemen that died that day and then everybody else that has died of line of duty cancer or other illnesses or the PTSD,” Gershon said. “It’s really a lot to reflect on and it’s something that we really, it never should be forgotten.”