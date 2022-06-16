Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tino Martinez got a huge welcome Thursday afternoon at the Center for Disability Services. The former Yankee first baseman paid the Langan School students a visit today.

Martinez was in town for An Aficionado Experience at Schuyler Meadows, but before dinner joined a long list of former Yankees who have paid a special visit to the students and staff at Langan. While Martinez played before any of them were born, he had some fun with it.

“They’re excited I guess but I’m sure most of them don’t know who I am because they’re too young,” Martinez said. “One of the guys had made this picture for me and I just said ‘hey this is me. This is me man.'”

“That kind of helped a little bit,” Martinez said. “Nah it was great man. Anne told me they know you’re somebody who played baseball or somebody special I suppose.”