West Long Branch, N.J. (NEWS10) — Senior goalkeeper Christopher Yanchoris had himself a game for the highlight reel, making 21 saves and allowing just one goal as the Siena Men’s Lacrosse team topped the defending MAAC champion Monmouth Hawks by a 10-1 final score.



The win marks the first time since May 1, 2009 that Siena has held a team to just one goal, doing the same to the Providence Friars in the first round of the MAAC Tournament by a final score of 7-1.



Yanchoris also sets a new season-high in saves, as it marks the second 20-plus save game this season. Leading the way on the offense was seniors Luke Julien and Christian Watts , as the pair went for three points apiece. Watts finished with two goals and an assist, while Julien scored a goal and two assists. Jack Kiernan and Nick Casner each recorded two points apiece, with Casner scoring twice and Kiernan going for a goal and assist.



Max Brooks scored the lone goal for the Hawks, with David Cormack on the assist. Noah Lode made 17 saves in net for Monmouth in the loss.



Siena started strong, scoring four goals in the first quarter to jump out to an early 4-0 lead after the first frame. Casner led the charge, scoring both of his goals within the first 15 minutes. The Hawks struck with what would be their only goal of the game in the second quarter, as the Saints took a 6-1 lead into the half.



Monmouth held the Saints to just four shots in the third quarter, but still allowed another pair as Yanchoris had his best 15 minutes of the game making eight total saves to make it an 8-1 ballgame. The Saints put the icing on the cake in the fourth, as Julien and Cole Allen each tallied scores to seal a 5-0 run to end the game for the win.



The Hawks outshot the Saints 45-37 on the game, while also taking the edge in ground balls 32-30. However, the Saints created 16 Monmouth turnovers – including four failed clears.



The Saints return to action next Saturday, Apr. 9 at 12 p.m. from Hickey Field as the Green and Gold play host to the Manhattan Jaspers. The game will be the front end of a doubleheader with the Siena Women’s game at 3 p.m.