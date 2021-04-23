Yamin racks up two touchdowns as La Salle shuts out Ballston Spa

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year more than any other, there’s a premium on playing games, even for teams out of playoff contention.
So Ballston Spa visited La Salle for a Class A matchup Friday evening, and the Cadets got off to a quick start. Eddie Yamin finished off the Cadets’ first drive of the game by lunging over the goal line from a yard out to put La Salle up 7-0.
Ballston Spa kept La Salle’s offense quiet for almost the rest of the half, until Yamin let the arm loose late in the second quarter. With under a minute to go in the half, Yamin hit Brady Fenton on a deep ball to put La Salle up 14-0. The two teams stalemated in the second half, leading to a 14-0 La Salle win.