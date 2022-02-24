AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amelia Wood’s was one steal shy of a triple-double, leading Averill Park past South Glens Falls Thursday night 81-22 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals. The senior notched 31 points, 11 rebounds, nine steals, and five assists in the Warriors’ win.

Fellow senior Michelina Lombardi scored 18 points, and Taylor Holohan chipped in 12. Defensively, the Warriors held the Bulldogs to single-digit outputs in each quarter.

Averill Park, the No. 1 seed and No. 4-ranked team in New York state, advances to the semifinals Wednesday, March 2 at Hudson Valley Community College where it’ll face Catholic Central.