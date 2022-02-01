Wood’s career-high 34 points leads Averill Park past Bethlehem

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amelia Wood’s career-high 34 points lead Averill Park past Bethlehem 61-49, spoiling the Eagles’ senior night. It was the Warriors’ second win over Bethlehem in the past week, but this one was a league game as opposed to the non-league contest last Tuesday.

Wood added 11 rebounds in the double-double. Her teammate Taylor Holohan scored 13 points in Averill Park’s road victory.

