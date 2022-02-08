Wood’s 24 on senior night sends AP past Colonie

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park girls basketball team hosted Colonie for the Warriors’ senior night on Tuesday. Averill Park looked to sweep the season series with the Raiders.

The Warriors cruised to a 33-14 lead at the half, on their way to a 55-38 win. Senior Amelia Wood poured in 24 points on senior night. Fellow senior Michelina Lombardi added 9 points. Jayla Tyler led Colonie with 16 points.