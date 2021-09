GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls cruised past Schalmont 40-14, thanks in large part to senior running back Griffin Woodell.

Woodell ran for 324 yards and all six of the Indians touchdowns, helping Glens Falls get revenge on Schalmont after falling to the Sabres in the Class B spring title game.

Glens Falls will visit Lansingburgh Friday night, while Schalmont will look to bounce back at home against Gloversville.