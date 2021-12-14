Wood outduels Chudy in Averill Park’s convincing win over Saratoga

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Patroons head coach Will Brown put on the headset Tuesday night for a Suburban Council showdown between two of the top teams on the girls’ side.

Saratoga Springs visited Averill Park Tuesday, setting up a great head to head between two of the conference’s best players: Averill Park’s Amelia Wood and Toga’s Natasha Chudy. While Chudy impressed in her own right, dropping 22 points for the Blue Streaks, Wood’s Warriors came out on top as she did her one better with 23 points in a 64-49 win as AP improved to 5-0.

Averill Park takes the floor again against Troy next Tuesday at 6 p.m. while Saratoga Springs hosts Bethlehem Friday at 7 p.m.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19