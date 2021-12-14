Wood outduels Chudy in Averill Park’s convincing win over Saratoga

Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Patroons head coach Will Brown put on the headset Tuesday night for a Suburban Council showdown between two of the top teams on the girls’ side.

Saratoga Springs visited Averill Park Tuesday, setting up a great head to head between two of the conference’s best players: Averill Park’s Amelia Wood and Toga’s Natasha Chudy. While Chudy impressed in her own right, dropping 22 points for the Blue Streaks, Wood’s Warriors came out on top as she did her one better with 23 points in a 64-49 win as AP improved to 5-0.

Averill Park takes the floor again against Troy next Tuesday at 6 p.m. while Saratoga Springs hosts Bethlehem Friday at 7 p.m.