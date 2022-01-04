Wood, Lange guide Warriors past Albany to stay perfect in Suburban

Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park was undefeated in the Suburban Council headed into Tuesday’s home game against Albany, and despite Me’Challe Cancer and the Falcons’ best efforts, it stayed that way for the Warriors.

Cancer dropped 22 points, but a game-high 26 from Amelia Wood and another 15 from Bailee Lange helped Averill Park to a 65-49 win.

Averill Park visits Shenendehowa Friday next while Albany visits Saratoga Springs Thursday.

