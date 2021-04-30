Wolfe leads Troy to Class A title

TROY, N.Y. — Alex Wolfe threw a trio of touchdowns and rushed for another pair, leading Troy past Burnt Hills in the Class A championship 50-3.

The senior quarterback was injured in the 2018 Section II semifinal, which resulted in a Spartans win. He stayed healthy for the Flying Horses in Friday’s battle of unbeatens, but Xavier Leigh was carted off the field with a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter. The running back had tweaked his ankle earlier in the game, but finished with a touchdown on over 100 yards rushing before he left the game.

The Flying Horses took a 35-0 lead into halftime, and finished the season a perfect 7-0. They were dominant, winning every game by at least 30 points.