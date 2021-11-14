Witches fly past Stillwater to Class D Super Bowl win

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unbeaten Greenwich met 8-1 Stillwater in the Class D Super Bowl on Saturday. Both teams had to brave buckets of rain, and a lightning delay in the fourth quarter.

The Witches took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter. Senior quarterback Jesse Kuzmich broke a long run to put Greenwich up 21-7.

The Witches led 24-7 in the fourth quarter when lighting caused a lengthy delay. After the break, Matthew Conlin put the finishing touches on the game with his second touchdown, guiding the Witches to a 31-7 win.

Greenwich will take on Tuckahoe out of Section One on Friday night at 7:00 PM at Mechanicville High School.

