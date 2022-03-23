Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Williams College men’s lacrosse team scored the first eight goals of the game and the No. 17 Ephs held off No. 15 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 12-9 in a non-league contest at East Campus Stadium. The loss is the first in eight games for the Engineers, while Williams improves to 3-2.

The Ephs scored the lone goal of the first quarter and then four more in the second to hold a 5-0 lead at the break. Five different players tallied, including Jake Haase, who also had two assists in the first 30 minutes.

Pearse Glavin’s second goal of the contest just 32 seconds into the third quarter put the visitors ahead 6-0 and Spencer Goodbar notched a pair for an 8-0 lead.

RPI got on the board with a Rhys Zoldi goal with 5:29 to play in the third and Luke Murphy , who set up Zoldi, notched a goal with 2:55 to go to make it 8-2. Williams answered with three straight, two of which were assisted on by Haase, for an 11-2 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Zoldi and Jesse Shapiro traded goals before Rensselaer scored the final six markers in a 4:30 span. Connor Glosner had a pair and Zoldi scored his third of the game just 43 seconds after Glosner’s first. Anthony Mazzella closed out the scoring with 31 seconds remaining.

Zoldi and Murphy (1 goal, 2 assists) had three points apiece, while Mazzella scored once with an assist. Angelo Venuto had a team-high six ground balls with Caleb Oswari registering five with three caused turnovers. Garrett Volley had five pickups with two caused turnovers and Joseph Perry made nine saves in the cage.

Matt Freitas finished with 13 saves on the other end, including eight in the first half. Noah Dewbrey won 13 of 21 face offs and collected six ground balls, while Owen Roegge also had six pickups. Haase finished with a goal and four assists, while Glavin, Goodbar and Shapiro each had two goals.

RPI is back on the field on Saturday when it travels to Liberty League foe Skidmore College (1pm), while the Ephs host NESCAC foe Connecticut College on Saturday, also at 1pm.