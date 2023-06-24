ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — It’s been seven years since the Saint Rose women’s basketball team last had a winning season. If the Golden Knights are to turn their program around, they brought in the right person to do it, and that’s Will Brown.

Saint Rose introduced Brown as their next head coach Friday. He guided the UAbany men’s team for 20 seasons, leading them to five America East titles. He most recently coached the Patroons in the 2021-22 season, leading them to the championship series

Brown turned down an opportunity to return to the helm of the Patroons this past season. “Full transparency, you know, right before the holidays in December, I decided I didn’t want to coach the Patroons again, because I knew I wanted to transition back into the college game,” said Brown. “I wanted to be fair to the new ownership over there. So, I just wanted to stay the course, and be patient. For me, it just really came down to, this is a special place and the Capital District is home.”

Saint Rose is where it all started for Brown. He was an assistant on the men’s staff from 1995 to 1998, helping lead the Golden Knights to an Elite Eight and a Final Four during his tenure. But this is his first job in the women’s game, and he’s embracing this new step in his coaching journey. “I’ve never done this before,” said Brown. “I look at it as a tremendous challenge. I know where this program has been in the past. Now, this isn’t 1995, ’96, or ’97. With that being said, nobody’s gonna tell me that this program can’t thrive. Everyone’s definition of success is a little different. Mine probably comes with really high expectations. But I’m not gonna hide from that.”