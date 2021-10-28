Will Brown announced as new head coach and general manager of Albany Patroons

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in 20 years, Will Brown will not roam the Great Danes’ sideline this season, but he’s not leaving Albany just yet.

Brown was named the new head coach and general manager of the Albany Patroons Wednesday afternoon.

Brown led UAlbany to five NCAA tournament appearances, racking up 315 wins over two decades with the Great Danes. He now brings that experience to the pro game in The Basketball League.

Being a general manager will bring about new challenges, such as managing the salary cap. Brown got some encouragement on the home front that led to him accepting the job.

“My wife is the one who convinced me ultimately,” Brown said. “She was like ‘This is you. You’re lost if you’re not in the gym. Could be a great opportunity. It’s a different type of game, it’s a pro game, and the fact that you can wear the general manager hat and be in charge of basketball operations.'”

“That’s something that was very important to me,” Brown said. “I get to be a coach, I get to be a GM, and it’s good for my family as well.”

Brown said he’ll be able to see his sons play, which was a huge advantage of taking the job.