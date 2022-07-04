Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While a handful of fresh faces like Marcus Jackson and Jonathan Beagle are reasons to be excited about UAlbany hoops this upcoming season, there’s a familiar face working his way back into the fold who is expected to resume an important role for the Great Danes.

Rising junior guard Will Amica has only played one game in two seasons for UAlbany, but the program is still excited about what he can bring to the table when he’s finally healthy. Amica scored six points in eight minutes for Will Brown back in 2021, but a hip injury ended his freshman season and held him out of his sophomore season. Both he and head coach Dwayne Killings believe a healthy Will Amica can bring a lot to the Danes.

“I can’t even put it in words,” Amica said. “Playing basketball for me is my whole life. Not being able to play these last two years has been a little setback but I’m super excited for this upcoming year, should be good.”

“The message with Will and his family when we met with them was just run your race,” Killings said. “There’s no rush. If he’s ready the first day, great, the first game of the year, terrific. If it’s the third game of the year, tenth game of the year, so be it. We just want to get him along at the right pace.”

Coach killings made it clear they don’t want to rush Amica back, but said he was ramping up to full five on five work.