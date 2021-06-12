Wiggs wins it for Shaker in Class AA semifinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker hosted Saratoga in the Class AA baseball semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Saratoga struck first. Alex Teator went the other way on a ball into left to score a runner on third and give Toga a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame Joe Karpierz led off with a bang. He took the first pitch he saw up and out to center to tie the game at one with a solo shot.

It was tied until the third, when the Blue Bison’s Jovani Wiggs decided to switch places with a runner on second. Karpierz’s run gave Shaker a 2-1 lead that they wouldn’t give up as they advance to the Class AA championship Tuesday against CBA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire