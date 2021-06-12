Wiggs wins it for Shaker in Class AA semifinals

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker hosted Saratoga in the Class AA baseball semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Saratoga struck first. Alex Teator went the other way on a ball into left to score a runner on third and give Toga a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame Joe Karpierz led off with a bang. He took the first pitch he saw up and out to center to tie the game at one with a solo shot.

It was tied until the third, when the Blue Bison’s Jovani Wiggs decided to switch places with a runner on second. Karpierz’s run gave Shaker a 2-1 lead that they wouldn’t give up as they advance to the Class AA championship Tuesday against CBA.