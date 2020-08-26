White Sox righty Giolito tossing no-hitter thru 8 vs Pirates

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito has struck out 12, walked one and thrown 89 pitches Tuesday night.

An All-Star last year, the right-hander retired the first nine Pittsburgh hitters before walking Erik Gonzalez to start the fourth.

The Pirates, hitting a collective .229 this season, brought the majors’ worst record into the matchup.

Chicago leads 4-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga