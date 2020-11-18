West’s goal sends Niskayuna past Burnt Hills in Suburban Council Quarterfinals

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Niskayuna and Burnt Hills met Tuesday evening in the Suburban Council girls soccer tournament semifinals, and there was only one goal separating the two from a date with Shaker.
Carli Maltbie found Kaleigh West on a through ball in the second half, and West did the rest for the Silver Warriors as she put Nisky on top 1-0 and they didn’t look back.
Niskayuna will now face #2 seed Shaker on Thursday in the Suburban Council semifinals.
