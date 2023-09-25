ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the weekend the UAlbany men’s basketball team made a splash on the recruiting trail.

They landed a commitment from Ihmotep Institute Charter High School standout Ma’Kye Taylor. His length and versatile skillset caught the eye of Great Danes head coach Dwayne Killings, and Taylor believes that UAlbany just felt like the right fit.

“When I was picking a college I was looking for where I was going to be more comfortable at,” Taylor said. “I was looking for I would say the type of people I would be around for my next four years. I paid close attention to how players interacted with players, players interacted with coaches, coaches interacted with coaches and Albany seemed to give me that genuine aura that I was looking for,” Taylor added. “They play through the fours a lot, so that’s a plus for me being a forward that can dribble, pass, and create off the bounce, so just to the UAlbany nation, we got a good one coming. Good one coming next year.”

Taylor chose the Great Danes over Fairfield, Towson, and La Salle.