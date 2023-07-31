PITTSBURGH, PA (NEWS10) — Weslie Boyea is a senior track athlete that was living like a champion, but that changed eight years ago when his health took a hit.

“So, I went through a heart attack, a five-way cardio bypass surgery and then I had a major choice,” Boyea said. “Do I want to come back to that and still compete or stop and lay on the couch and not do anything and I made the choice with my family urging me on as much as they possibly could both my two daughters and my wife to say let’s go you gotta get up.

Boyea got up and to the surprise of many people went back to competing.

“A lot of people are very surprised that I was able to come back from that,” said Boyea. “As a matter of fact, I was talking with some people today I volunteer at a youth camp up north, it’s called sky farm camp and retreat center and one of the guys said, I had no idea that you had that medical problem and that you were still competing like that, he was shocked.”

At the 2023 national senior games in Pittsburgh, Boyea placed in the top eight in each event he competed in. He took home second in shotput, fourth in discus, and eighth in javelin. He credits the hard work that’s gotten him to this point.

“Well, I think it says that I followed a good core program this winter. I also found that I was a lot more relaxed this year, I don’t know why I just felt more comfortable,” Boyea said. “I think because I put in better consistent work over the winter and that was able to translate to my performance at the senior games.”

What’s not shocking is Boyea’s ability to impact and inspire others. To go along with that success, Boyea was selected as the Humana Game Changer.

“I think they do a great job as I said they make a big deal of it when you’re at the games,” said Boyea. “They have a reception so to speak there at the end of the games that we went to. Very nice award ceremony and I think it’s fabulous what they do.”