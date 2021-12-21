Werth named America East Rookie of the Week

BOSTON – The University at Albany women’s basketball’s Freja Werth was named the America East Rookie of the Week, announced Monday.

An Aldrid, Sweden native, Werth came off the bench to score 11 points for the Great Danes against Canisius (Dec. 15). Shooting 71%, the freshman guard added four assists during UAlbany’s 65-46 win.

This is Werth’s first career conference award.

Werth’s award marks the Great Danes’ third on the season after Lilly Phillips’ Rookie of the Week nod on December 6 and Helene Haegerstrand’s Player of the Week honor on December 13. This is UAlbany’s third week in a row where a Great Dane has been honored by the conference.

UAlbany will continue play against CCSU on December 21.