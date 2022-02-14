BOSTON (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball’s Freja Werth was named the America East Rookie of the Week, announced Monday.

An Aldrid, Sweden native, Werth came off the bench to average 4.5 points per game and 2.5 steals per game in a 1-1 week. To assist the Great Danes in earning a two-point win against Vermont on Saturday (Feb. 12), Werth notched four steals.

This is Werth’s second career conference award. She was named Rookie of the Week once before.

As a team, the Great Danes have totaled five conference weekly awards – Dec. 6 Rookie of the Week (Lilly Phillips), Dec. 13 Player of the Week (Helene Haegerstrand), Dec. 20 Rookie of the Week (Freja Werth), Jan. 17 Player of the Week (Kayla Cooper), have preceded Werth’s award.

UAlbany is set to host Binghamton at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16.