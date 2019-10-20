Lions fans still angry about Monday night officiating

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

1:10 p.m.

It’s a different officiating crew this week, but Detroit fans don’t care.

Lions fans booed loudly when the official began talking during the opening coin toss before Sunday’s game against Minnesota. It was clearly a reaction to Monday night’s game at Green Bay, when Detroit was on the short end of some questionable calls in a 23-22 loss.

The first flag of this weekend’s game drew boos immediately when it was thrown. Then those became cheers when it turned out the penalty was on Minnesota.

— Noah Trister reporting from Detroit.

11:30 a.m.

The muddled AFC South could find some clarity in Week 7.

Surging Houston is in Indianapolis to face the Colts, the key matchup during the early slate on Sunday.

Jacksonville begins the post-Jalen Ramsey era when it travels to winless Cincinnati while Tennessee will have a new look at quarterback with Ryan Tannehill under center when the Titans host the Los Angeles Chargers later in the day.

Houston has surged into first at 4-2 in the AFC South thanks to victories over Atlanta and Kansas City. The Texans have won four of their past five meetings against Indianapolis.

The Jaguars will get a chance to exhale with Ramsey finally gone following a drawn-out divorce with Jacksonville that ended with a trade to the Los Angeles Rams last week. The Titans, meanwhile, will try to give their offense a jolt by starting Tannehill in favor of struggling Marcus Mariota.

In other early games on Sunday, San Francisco has a chance to get off to the franchise’s first 6-0 start since 1990 when the 49ers play in Washington. Minnesota’s revived offense heads to Detroit to take on the Lions while Buffalo hosts Miami with a shot at improving to 5-1.

The late window includes former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas visiting Seattle as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. New Orleans will try to stay unbeaten with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback when the Saints visit Chicago. Philadelphia travels to Dallas in a showdown for first place in the underwhelming NFC East.

