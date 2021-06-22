Wayne Gretzky, Steve Nash, Dustin Johnson, and Joe Tsai team up for Vegas NLL franchise

Las Vegas, N.V. (NEWS10) – The National Lacrosse League announced a yet to be named team will play in Las Vegas, with some big time owners pulling the strings.

Hall of Fame hockey player Wayne Gretzky, former NBA All-Star and current Nets head coach Steve Nash, golfer Dustin Johnson, and Nets owner Joe Tsai are all in the ownership group. The team will be named at a later date.

Albany Firewolves President George Manias believes having support from such top-notch athletes and businessmen helps the whole league. He says, “The credibility of those folks as character people and then truly being some of the best in their specific sport, to be able to choose to back a team in our league is just a great sign of confidence that the league is heading in the right direction. Us, as a market in Albany, really knowing that we came and brought the right league to Albany. That this is stable. This isn’t going anywhere.”

