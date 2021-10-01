Watervliet trounces Rensselaer on homecoming

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watervliet, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet’s Ryan Job took over for Pete Porcelli midway through the spring season, and has had one mission ever since; change the Cannoneers’ culture. Less than a year later, Watervliet is competing for a division title.

The Cannoneers trounced Rensselaer 46-0 on their homecoming Friday night to improve to 4-1 overall, 4-0 in league play. Amel Conway scored on his first three touches of the game in three different ways: a receiving touchdown, a punt return to the house, and a rushing score.

Watervliet will visit Coxsackie-Athens next Friday at 7:00 PM, while Rensselaer will host Ichabod Crane.

