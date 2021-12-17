Watervliet rolls past Greenville at Bracket Buster invite

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 34 teams, 18 games, three days of high school hoops in the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster event at Hudson Valley Community College this weekend.

Watervliet and Greenville tipped off Friday night. The Cannoneers were up double digits in the second quarter when Greenville’s Nick West nailed a three to cut the lead to nine.

That didn’t last long. Amel Conway utilized his size down low for an easy two in the paint and ‘Vliet used a 13-1 run to open it up. Five Cannoneers scored in double figures as Watervliet ran away with a 75-39 win.