Schodack, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet visited Maple Hill Wednesday evening as both teams get their boys basketball seasons underway.

The Wildcats traded buckets with the Cannoneers in the first quarter, trailing 14-10 after one, but a big run from Watervliet in the second quarter helped them pull away for a 39-28 halftime lead and ultimately a 79-65 win.

Next up for Watervliet is a road game at Ichabod Crane Saturday at 1 p.m., while Maple Hill hosts Duanesburg at 1:30 p.m. Friday.