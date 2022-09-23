WATERVLIET, NY (NEWS10) — September 22nd will be forever known as Butch Byrd day in Watervliet. The La Salle graduate and Buffalo Bills legend was honored by his hometown on Thursday.

Mayor Charles Patricelli and other city officials unveiled a new street sign called “Butch Byrd Way” that is located on First Avenue and Fifteenth Street. Which is located one block north of the street where Byrd grew up.

“Very excited, very happy. Umm very gratifying that people remembered my career and it just feels good,” Byrd said. “It re-affirms that Watervliet’s a great place to be from. They have great people and I love coming back.”

Byrd’s football skills earned him a scholarship to Boston University where he played football and then found his way to the NFL. Byrd was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 1964 AFL draft. A skilled defensive back and punt returner, Byrd play in 101 games straight and is still the Bills all-time leader in interceptions with 40.

He was a key cog in the Bills two championship teams in 1964 and 65.