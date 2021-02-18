WATCH: Steve Infanti and Gerry McNamara preview Thursday’s Orange Nation

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The next edition of Orange Nation airs Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Steve Infanti sat down with Gerry McNamara earlier Thursday. The coach explained more behind the late postponement of the Louisville game and the team’s reaction.

The Louisville game was an important one for the Orange as they try to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The season is winding down and the chances for quality wins are dwindling for the Orange.

McNamara also looked ahead to the Notre Dame game Saturday afternoon inside the Dome.

You can watch the full interview above. Orange Nation is at 7 p.m. Thursday on NewsChannel 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report