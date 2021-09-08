WATCH: Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four members of the Class of 2020 are being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown starting at 1:30 p.m. Check out the video once it starts streaming above.

Thirty-four Hall of Famers are in Central New York to help honor inductees Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons, and Larry Walker at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s annual induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Wednesday.

