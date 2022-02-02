Washington’s NFL team announces new name will be Commanders

CLEVELAND (WJW) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions. Seven out of 17 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time. These include Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," said John Sykes, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman. "Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."