Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five seed Averill Park had another upset on their minds Friday when they took on two seed Mohonasen in the Class A sectional championship game at Joe Bruno Stadium.

Starting pitcher Ethan Nardacci gave himself and the Warriors some help with a bases-clearing double in the top of the first inning to give AP a 3-0 lead.

Mohon kept chipping away at that lead before taking it themselves in the bottom of the third. Anthony Fasolino sent a double into the gap in left to give Mohon a 4-3 lead.

AP rallied one inning later. Nicholas Galuski poked a double into left to knot the game at four. Alex Yash sent him home from there with a RBI groundout to make it 5-4 Averill Park. From there, Nardacci cruised to a complete game win to help Averill Park capture the Class A Section 2 title.

“Nobody said anything about Averill Park baseball, but we knew all along we’ve had a great core for the past four years and we’ve been close, just a couple plays here or there that we haven’t been able to execute,” Averill Park head coach George Brooks said.

“These guys wanted to make a difference and they showed up today and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Brooks added.