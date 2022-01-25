Warriors use fast break chances to run away from Bethlehem

Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Suburban Council foes Bethlehem and Averill Park went at it in Averill Park Tuesday night for a non-league game that quickly turned into a track meet.

The Warriors and Eagles traded transition buckets as AP led 14-10 after one and 24-17 at the half on their way to a 63-49 win. Amelia Wood had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors in the win.

Next up for Averill Park is a visit to Guilderland Friday at 6 p.m. while Bethlehem visits Colonie Friday at 7 p.m.

