WARRENSBURG, NY (NEWS10) — #13 Hoosick Falls/Tamarac visited #17 Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren in a clash of Class C powers on Friday night.

The Wolverines jumped out to an early 8-0 lead following a Tristen Hitchcock touchdown run in the first quarter. They made it 16-0 on a long option run by Brody McCabe. Hoosick Falls/Tamarac responded, as Rich Stifter Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff to the house to make it 16-8.

The Wolverines punched back, as Hitchcock scored again to open the second quarter to put them up 24-8. Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren rolled 38-14 to stay unbeaten.

The Wolverines are set for a massive clash with #1 Schuylerville next Friday on the road.