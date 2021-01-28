Warren county student athletes rally for chance to play high-risk sports

Lake George, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady, Warren and Fulton counties all came out with more restrictive guidance today, only allowing high-risk sports when the weekly positivity rate within each of their counties respectively falls.

Before that guidance was released, some students and parents lobbied for their seasons outside of the Warren county municipal building. News10’s Jared Phillips was on the scene reporting.

Shortly after arriving to the municipal building, the small group of Warren county student athletes were informed that the county will join others in waiting for a rolling positivity rate below four percent. The group was gathered with “Let Us Play” signs showing their belief that high school sports are crucial to mental health.

North Warren basketball player Anthony Girard was there making his voice heard as frustrations mount.

“There’s not much we can do,” Girard said. “I don’t think it’s about the kids anymore and it should be. It’s more than just a game like the people who have signs over there.”

“Mental health is a big issue right now,” Girard continued. “We’ve got a lot of kids failing classes, a lot of kids doing stuff they’re not supposed to be doing. Depression, kids don’t even show up to school anymore because there’s no sports or anything to look forward to.”

While some Warren county schools like North Warren still have hope, Glens Falls announced they will be opting out of high and moderate risk sports for the winter.