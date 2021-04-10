WarEagles soar as Lake George-Hadley Luzerne beats Cambridge Salem

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lake George-Hadley Luzerne got hot early Saturday morning and didn’t look back on the Stillwater turf.

Brendan Lamby got things started for the War Eagles, taking a shovel pass from Cole Clarke to the house to give Lake George a 8-0 lead in the first quarter. A methodical drive late in the first ended with a Clarke keeper from a yard out to give the WarEagles a 15-0 lead after one.

In the second, Clarke rolled out and hit Lamby down the field who cut across the turf and took it to the house for his second touchdown of the game as Lake George rolled 27-14.

Lake George-Hadley Luzerne hosts Warrensburg/North Warren next week while Cambridge Salem heads to Greenwich.

