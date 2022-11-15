SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – For the third time this month, first-year Riley Walsh’s late-game heroics gave the Union College women’s hockey team an overtime win, coming back to earn a 2-1 victory over ECAC Hockey rival Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute n Tuesday night at Messa Rink. The Dutchwomen’s unbeaten streak moved to five games with the win tonight, the program’s longest on its Division I era and the second-longest all-time.

With the win, Union also ties the program’s longest winning streak of four games set back in 202-03, Union’s final year as a Division III program. Walsh moved into third on the single-season game-winning goals list and ninth on the all-time game-winning goals list as well.

Walsh scored both Union goals to push her season total to eight goals, which leads the team. Junior Celeste Beaudoin , and sophomores Maren Friday and Paige Greco all tallied assists in the win.

At the 1:58 mark of the overtime period, Walsh buried a rebound past Amanda Rampado to give Union the win. With the teams skating three-on-three, Greco gathered the loose puck and chipped it up the wall on her back hand and Friday skated on to the puck with a partial two on one. Friday drove to the net and her initial shot was denied, but Walsh gathered the rebound and like she had done twice before, buried the puck into the open goal.

In the first period, RPI came out flying and found the back of the net at the 6:52 mark of the first period. This goal came on a power-play. But the Dutchwomen responded with just under five minutes to play in the first period.

Beaudoin gathered the puck that was cleared to center, and she beat two defenders to gain the blue line. She dropped off her pass to a streaking Walsh, who walked into the slot and caught the goalie off guard with the shot that found the five-hole to even the score.

The Engineers out shot Union 23-17 for the game. Sophomore Sophie Matsoukas stopped 22 of 23 shots in the effort, including coming up big on penalty kills in the third period and overtime. The Dutchwomen went 0-3 with the player advantage and 5-6 when shorthanded.

The Dutchwomen (7-5-1, 2-2-1) will begin their finals this week and get a much-needed break before hitting the ice again on December 2, as Union takes on Quinnipiac from Messa Rink at 6 p.m.