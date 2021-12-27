Wallkill holds off late surge from Duanesburg

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coaches from all levels returned to Amsterdam for the Amsterdam College Showcase, one year after the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Duanesburg, the top-ranked team in the state for Class C, jumped up to take on Wallkill out of Class A to get the event started.

Wallkill led 60-43 in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles went on a 17-5 run to cut it to 65-60 with under 2 minutes to play. The Panthers finished with an 8-0 run of their own, holding on for the 73-60 win. Duanseburg’s Allison O’Hanlon led all scorers with 22 points.

Though the final score wasn’t what Duanesburg was hoping for, it was exactly the kind of tough game they were looking for when they entered this showcase. “That’s why we’re here, to play teams like that,” said Duanesburg head coach Chris Herron. “A great school, a great coach, you know, that’s got the history there. We showed up and played very well. The girls gave it everything they got and it just wasn’t our day. They hit shots when they needed to and we didn’t.”

