TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Game one of the Class AA championship series between Shaker and Saratoga was a marathon on Wednesday night at the Joe. Chatham and Canajoharie put on an encore performance Thursday night in the Class CC title game.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, Canajoharie scored two runs on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead. Chatham responded in the sixth, as Michael Pierro drove in the tying run. Tyler Kneller tried to score the go-ahead run, but barreled over the catcher. He was ejected, and the game remained tied.

The game stayed tied until the 11th inning. Kyle Jackson drew a walk-off walk for the Panthers on a 3-2 count with one out, securing the Class CC title for Chatham.

“We had a feeling we were going to win, although it got scary and hairy a couple times, but it was just a great game to be a part of,” said Chatham head coach Scott Steltz. “Our fans, it was like a AA school instead of a Class C school, so it was a great atmosphere.”

Chatham will take on Galway in the Class C-CC championship game on Saturday at 7:00 PM at Joe Bruno Stadium. The winner will advance to the state tournament.