HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voorheesville blanked Greenwich 5-0 to advance to states for a match-up with Waterford.

Things started off slow, but Voorheesville found some magic in the first half thanks to Sophie Bouplon putting the Black Birds on the board first. They would extend that lead to 3-0 in the second half.

Then, Lilly Farell showed off some fancy footwork scoring her 36th goal of the season, which is a single-season program record.