Voorheesville survives Lansingburgh in nailbiter

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voorheesville visited Lansingburgh Monday night for a boys basketball matchup in the Colonial Council and these two did not disappoint.

The Blackbirds faced a six point deficit in the third quarter but some sharpshooting in a 10-1 run gave them the lead and stout defense down the stretch helped them keep it in a 51-50 win. Carson Carrow led the way for Voorheesville with 15 points.

Next up for Voorheesville is a road game at Mechanicville Wednesday at 7 p.m. while Lansingburgh hosts La Salle Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.