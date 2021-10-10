Voorheesville grinds out crucial Class C win over Hudson

Voorheesville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 3-1 Voorheesville hosted 4-1 Hudson in an important Class C South matchup Saturday afternoon.

Senior quarterback Ryan Conley helped the Blackbirds take control with a QB keeper from a few yards out late in the second quarter that extended Voorheesville’s lead to 13-0.

Hudson drove right down the field looking for an answer, but just as they got a goal to go opportunity Voorheesville made them cough the ball up and recovered in the endzone for a touchback, preserving a 13-0 lead at the half.

The Blackbirds held off Hudson from there, ultimately taking a 22-14 home win Saturday afternoon to improve to 4-1 while Hudson fell to 3-2.

Voorheesville hosts Coxsackie-Athens next Saturday while Hudson goes back home to host Taconic Hills.

