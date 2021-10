Voorheesville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voorheesville hosted Coxsackie-Athens Saturday in a Class C South matchup.

The Blackbirds rolled to 5-1 on the year with a 48-8 win over the Indians.

Voorheesville will look for win number 6 next Friday at 7:00 PM on the road against Taconic Hills. Coxsackie-Athens will look for their first win at home against Rensselaer next Saturday.