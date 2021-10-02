Voorheesville all smiles in complete win over Ichabod Crane

Valatie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a log-jam of good teams in the sixteen team Class C this season, and Voorheesville looked to separate themselves in a matchup at Ichabod Crane Friday night.

The Blackbirds had put up 94 points combined in their past two weeks after dropping their season opener, and they found the endzone early and often against the Riders.

Voorheesville opened the scoring with a defensive touchdown on the first snap of the game for the Rider offense, recovering a fumble in the endzone. The Blackbirds continued to dominate in all aspects from there.

Eric Richardson returned a punt for a touchdown on the following possession to put Voorheesville up 14-0, and following a good drive for the Riders that ended with a Joe Penzabene QB keeper to make it 14-7, the Blackbirds ran away with it.

Joe Tomlin ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns as Voorheesville built a 43-7 halftime lead and cruised to win after a scoreless second half. Voorheesville head coach Joe Sapienza loved what he saw from all three aspects of the game Friday night.

“We played all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams for four quarters,” Sapienza said. “I mean it was 14-0 before our offense stepped on the field. That’s pretty impressive.”

“Eric Richardson had a fantastic game,” senior running back Joe Tomlin said. “Hector got the first fumble recovery in the endzone, then Eric comes out and returns a punt for a touchdown, both Eric and Hector are doing great jobs blocking for me, best blocking receivers I’ve had maybe ever.”

“My line’s a fantastic line, pushing down the field, my fullbacks are great,” Tomlin said. “It’s really a great blocking team and that’s where I get my success from and I’m super proud of them for that.”

“I’m just proud of Joe,” Sapienza said. “Our offensive line, they threw a couple wrinkles at us that we didn’t expect and we adjusted quick and Joe did the rest.”

Voorheesville now heads back home next Saturday to host Hudson at 1:30 p.m.