TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jesus Lujano hit a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the ValleyCats over Windy City in walk-off fashion 5-4 Friday night at Joe Bruno Stadium.

Brad Zunica started the scoring in the second inning with a two-run home run to put the ValleyCats in front 2-0. The Thunderbolts tied it up to force extra innings, and scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning on a Brynn Martinez home run.

Newly signed ValleyCats pitcher Kumar Rocker was in the stadium, and celebrated with the team following the victory.

After winning its first two series of the season, Tri-City takes game one against Windy City. The two teams will run it back Saturday at 7 p.m.