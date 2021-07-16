ValleyCats top Quebec 7-1, extend division lead

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (21-22) took the field on Friday night in front of two-thousand and sixteen sorcerers for ‘Wizard Night” at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The ‘Cats welcomed what seems to be an unfamiliar sight this season… sunshine and cloudless skies, as the visiting Equipe Quebec (20-24) arrived for an important three-game weekend set in which the ‘Cats attempt to hang on to their newly-acquired division lead over both their opponent and the New York Boulders.

The ValleyCats would capitalize on a dominant performance from right-handed starter Austin Cline (2-1), bouncing back at home after a rough start against the Sussex County Miners last week. Cline tossed a dazzling six innings of one-run ball, striking out eight while surrendering just one run on three hits. ValleyCats relievers Ryan McKay, AJ Candelario, and Jake Dexter would throw an inning each and hold Equipe Quebec scoreless for the remainder of the contest.ADVERTISING

Offensively, the ‘Cats rode a three-for-four, three RBI night from left fielder Oscar Campos, as well as a one-for-two, two walk, one RBI, and three run night from Denis Phipps. Phipps got the scoring started early. In the bottom of the first inning, Phipps lined a ball into the gap, driving in Juan Silverio, legging out a triple, and advancing home on an error to give the ‘Cats a two-to-nothing lead right off the bat. Tri-City would not lose the lead, securing the win, pulling to within one game within .500, and maintaining their half game Atlantic Division lead over the New York Boulders.